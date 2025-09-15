Maharashtra's Maratha Quota Controversy Escalates

The political temperature in Maharashtra is rising sharply as various caste groups, including Maratha, OBC, SC, and ST communities, express dissent over a Government Resolution concerning Maratha quotas, with the issue exacerbating divisions.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis warned against extremist politics and emphasized the need for communities to communicate factual information to maintain social unity. NCP chief Sharad Pawar accused the government of straining the social fabric.

Reflecting on historical precedents and ongoing protests, community leaders urge the government to balance quotas without disrupting existing social structures, as demonstrations and political allegations continue to surge.