"Central govt allocates large funds for Sanskrit", DMK MP Kanimozhi claims disproportionate funds given for Sanskrit development

DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi in Madurai, slammed the central government for allocating a large amount of money for Sanskrit on Monday. While speaking on the importance of the Tamil language, Karunanidhi emphasised that the Tamil language is an ancient language that has been spoken by the people to this day; however, Sanskrit is no longer a language in common use. But the central government continues to allocate large amounts of funding for Sanskrit.

"The Tamil language is an ancient language that has been in use by the people from time immemorial to this day. Sanskrit, however, is no longer a language in common use. Yet, the central government continues to allocate large amounts of funding for Sanskrit," says Kanimozhi. The DMK MP also commented on the use of the Hindi language in the country. Kanimozhi asserted that the acceptance of Hindi and the Devanagari script in Maharashtra has led to a decline in the importance of Marathi in the state. She emphasised that such a situation does not exist in Tamil Nadu, as the state's culture and traditions continue to be preserved and practised.

"In Maharashtra, the acceptance of languages such as Devanagari and Hindi by the people has led to a decline in the importance of Marathi, the state language. Such a situation does not exist in Tamil Nadu. When attempts were made to impose Hindi, massive protests broke out here. It is because of this that not only the Tamil language, but also its culture and traditions, continue to be preserved and practised," added Kanimozhi. While talking about Hindi imposition, Kanimozhi asserted that if children were asked who the first person was to go to the moon, they would likely say Neil Armstrong. However, some leaders from the north might contend that it was someone from grandmother's folk tales or even Lord Hanuman who first visited the moon.

"If you ask children who first went to the moon, they will say Neil Armstrong. Some northern leaders, however, might claim it was the grandmother from our folk tales or even Hanuman who first set foot there. Thankfully, such people are not in leadership positions in Tamil Nadu," added Kanimozhi. She further asserted that even after winning wars in the past, the Tamils did not destroy people's land or their culture.

"Even in ancient times, when the Tamils won wars, they never destroyed the people of that land or their culture. The idea of domination has never existed among the Tamils," asserted Kanimozhi. Earlier on September 12, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK chief MK Stalin announced that over a million families in the state have joined the party's outreach campaign "Oraniyil Tamil Nadu, which aims to safeguard Tamil Nadu's land, language, and dignity.

In a social media post on X, the Chief Minister announced that on September 15, in honor of the birth anniversary of the late former Chief Minister CN Annadurai, people will take a pledge at over 68,000 booths across the district to support the cause. "Over a million families have joined our #OraniyilTamilNadu movement to protect the soil - language - honor of Tamil Nadu. All of them, united together, on the birth anniversary of Tamil Nadu's leader, the great scholar Anna (Sep. 15), are set to take the pledge district-wide through 68,000+ booths," the social media post reads. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)