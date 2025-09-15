Left Menu

Acharya Devvrat takes oath as Maharashtra Governor

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-09-2025 11:27 IST | Created: 15-09-2025 11:27 IST
Acharya Devvrat on Monday took oath as the governor of Maharashtra.

President Droupadi Murmu last week appointed Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat to discharge functions of the governor of Maharashtra, in addition to his own duties, after C P Radhakrishnan demitted office due to his election as the country's next Vice-President.

Bombay High Court Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar administered the oath of office to Devvrat at the Raj Bhavan here on Monday. Devvrat took the oath in Sanskrit.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, other state ministers, top bureaucrats, and police officers were present at the swearing-in ceremony.

Devvrat, 66, has been the governor of Gujarat since 2019. He is a postgraduate in Hindi and History, and holds a doctorate degree in Naturopathy and Yogic Science.

