Three farmers injured in clash at fertiliser distribution centre in MP's Morena

PTI | Morena | Updated: 15-09-2025 15:57 IST | Created: 15-09-2025 15:57 IST
Three farmers injured in clash at fertiliser distribution centre in MP's Morena
  India
  • India

Three farmers were injured after two groups clashed at a fertiliser distribution centre in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district on Monday, an official said.

The incident occurred at the distribution centre in the city grain market premises, where farmers had queued up since the early hours of the day, the official said.

According to eyewitnesses, after the counter opened around 9.30 am, pushing and shoving began, with some farmers trying to re-enter the queue, triggering an altercation.

Two groups armed with sticks clashed, leaving three farmers injured, they said.

One of the injured farmers, Ajay Tomar, was admitted to a hospital, while the two others were discharged after treatment, the official said.

''Fertiliser stocks were sufficient. Despite adequate supply, farmers are creating commotion. We will investigate why they came to the distribution centre carrying sticks,'' area sub-divisional magistrate Bhupendra Singh Kushwaha told reporters.

He said that the police arrived at the scene and brought the situation under control. Legal action is being taken against both groups.

Talking to reporters, injured farmer Ajay Tomar said, ''We were pushed out of the queue during the rush. When we tried to get back in line, those behind us objected, and this led to the fight.'' Meanwhile, a video of the incident has surfaced on social media.

Last week, MP Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar had alleged that farmers faced the police's lathi charge while standing in long queues for fertiliser, though the state had surplus stock as per Central Government data.

''The state government is playing into the hands of the black-marketers,'' he had claimed.

Singhar had said the problem was not a shortage, but a failure in distribution and management.

He said police resorted to lathi-charge on farmers on September 8 at the Vrahatkar Sahakari Sanstha in Bhind and on September 2 at the Karahiya Mandi in Rewa when they queued up for fertiliser.

