CORRECTED-US Treasury Secretary Bessent says framework of deal on TikTok reached
Reuters | Updated: 15-09-2025 18:43 IST | Created: 15-09-2025 18:43 IST
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Monday that a framework for a deal on TikTok had been reached in trade talks with the Chinese in Madrid, that would pave the way for a switch to US ownership.
Bessent said further details would wait to be determined in a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese Premier Xi Jinping when they speak on Friday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
- Chinese
- U.S. Treasury
- Madrid
- TikTok
- Xi Jinping
- Donald Trump
- Scott Bessent
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Bessent says TikTok ban threat won framework agreement with Chinese
UPDATE 8-US, China reach framework deal on TikTok; Trump and Xi to speak on Friday
UPDATE 7-US, China reach framework deal on TikTok; Trump and Xi to speak on Friday
UPDATE 6-US, China reach framework deal on TikTok after talks in Madrid
REFILE-UPDATE 6-US, China reach framework deal on TikTok after talks in Madrid