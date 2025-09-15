CORRECTED-US Treasury Secretary Bessent says framework of deal on TikTok reached

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Monday that a framework for a deal on TikTok had been reached in trade talks with the Chinese in Madrid, that would pave the way for a switch to US ownership.

Bessent said further details would wait to be determined in a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese Premier Xi Jinping when they speak on Friday.

