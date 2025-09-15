US's Rubio to travel to Qatar after Israel visit
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio is set to travel to Qatar after his visit to Israel, a senior State Department official said on Monday.
The Gulf kingdom is currently hosting an Arab-Islamic summit, days after Israel attacked Hamas leaders in its capital.
