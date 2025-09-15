Left Menu

US's Rubio to travel to Qatar after Israel visit

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 15-09-2025 18:46 IST | Created: 15-09-2025 18:46 IST
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio is set to travel to Qatar after his visit to Israel, a senior State Department official said on Monday.

The Gulf kingdom is currently hosting an Arab-Islamic summit, days after Israel attacked Hamas leaders in its capital.

