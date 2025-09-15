Tripura Assembly session to begin from September 19

Tripura Parliamentary Affairs minister Ratan Lal Nath on Monday said a two-day session of the state Assembly will commence on September 19.

The decision was taken during a Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting chaired by Deputy Speaker Ram Prasad Paul.

''As per the rules of business, Deputy Speaker Ram Prasad Paul chaired the meeting. It has been decided that the forthcoming session shall be wrapped up within two days,'' Nath told reporters after the meeting.

Nath stated members of all political parties agreed on the shorter duration in view of the Prime Minister's visit and Durga Puja festival commencing on September 28.

He said the four bills will be tabled on the first day of the session, including the Tripura GST Amendment Bill and the Tripura Shops and Establishment Seventh Amendment Bill.

Nath added that three private member resolutions will be initiated by two BJP MLAs - Rampada Jamatia and Dipak Majumder - while the rest will be tabled by a CPI(M) lawmaker.

