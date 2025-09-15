Himachal: CM Sukhu honours women for commendable work in various fields at 'Nari Tu Narayani' event

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday said that women have an important role in the development of society and they are touching new heights in every field of life. He was addressing the 'Nari Tu Narayani' programme organised by a local daily Himachal Dastak here on Monday, a release said.

CM Sukhu expressed happiness that this programme was celebrated in honour of women for their great achievements in various fields. There was a time when women were confined to household chores, and the inclination towards educating girls in society was very low. They were also prevented from working outside the house. According to the release, the Himachal CM stated that for a long time, half the population was deprived of intellectual and economic development; however, with the passage of time, the social status of women has improved.

He said that it was a matter of great pride that today women have emerged as an inspiration for others by creating a unique identity in every field of society with their dedication, hard work, determination and ability. The present state government has initiated numerous ambitious schemes aimed at the upliftment of women. The Mukya Mantri Vidhwa evam Ekal Nari Awaas Yojna had been launched to provide a grant of Rs 3 lakh to economically weak widows and single women for the construction of a house. Apart from this, the government had also increased the incentive under the widow remarriage scheme from Rs 65 thousand to Rs 2 lakh.

The Chief Minister said that it was due to the efforts of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi that women got 33 per cent reservation in Panchayati Raj Institutions, as a result of which their participation in development at the grassroots level had been ensured. He said that the MLA from the largest district, Lahaul-Spiti, was also a woman and all the big administrative officers posted there were also women, which shows the respect of the present government towards women.

Himachal CM announced that the state government would give Rs 51,000 each to the honoured women and also distributed awards to the Narayanis of Season 4 for their commendable work in various fields, as well as the Engineering Icon of Himachal and the Civil Excellence Award 2025 to engineers from different departments for their excellent work in their respective fields. He also released the Green Himachal-based souvenir of Himachal Dastak.

Education Minister Rohit Thakur, Technical Education Minister Rajesh Dharmani, MLAs Sudarshan Bablu and Anuradha Rana, Chief Minister's Principal Advisor (Media) Naresh Chauhan, Chief Minister's Principal Advisor (IT and Innovation) Gokul Butail, Chief Minister's Secretary Rakesh Kanwar, Chairman of Himachal Dastak newspaper K D Sridhar, Editor, Hemant Kumar, Bureau Chief, Mast Ram Dalel, Director, Information and Public Relations Department, and Rajiv Kumar were present on this occasion. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)