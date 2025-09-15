Left Menu

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 15-09-2025 23:09 IST | Created: 15-09-2025 23:09 IST
Former Manipur MP Lorho Pfoze resigns from NPF
Former Manipur MP Lorho S Pfoze has tendered his resignation from the primary membership of the Naga People's Front (NPF).

Pfoze, who hails from Senapati district, cited ''personal reasons'' for the resignation.

In a letter written to the NPF president on September 11, Pfoze said, ''I am writing this letter to inform you of my decision to resign from the primary and active membership of the NPF.'' The 65-year-old doctor-turned-politician, who is from Mao Naga community, said the ''decision was not easy'' and appreciated the NPF for giving him the opportunity ''to serve in various capacities as an active member''.

Pfoze was elected as MP from the Outer Manipur Lok Sabha seat in 2019.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

