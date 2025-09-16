US House speaker says stopgap funding bill complicated by need for security funds   

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson said on Monday that negotiations on a stopgap bill to keep the government funded have been slowed by the need to add security funding for federal officials after last week's killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

The federal government would face a partial shutdown beginning October 1 if Republicans and Democrats in Congress cannot agree on a funding measure called a continuing resolution or CR. Lawmakers had hoped to see the House and Senate act before leaving for a one-week recess later this week. "We don't have that yet because we're trying to resolve this," Johnson told reporters, saying discussions include adding funds to a CR. "We have to protect our judges and those who serve in those two branches, but also, of course, in Congress. And so we're looking at an amount that would be appropriate for a continuing resolution."

Johnson said he expected to resolve the issue over the next 24 to 48 hours through discussions with his own members and Democrats. "We'll determine what everyone believes is appropriate," the Louisiana Republican said.

Lawmakers have been working on a CR that would keep federal agencies operating at current spending levels through November 20, while they try to agree on full-scale 2026 appropriations bill. Top U.S. Senate Republican John Thune said the CR could become a vehicle to pass additional security funding but that he wanted to keep changes in funding levels to a minimum. "I'd like to ... if we can get it from the House, get it done this week before we leave," the South Dakota Republican said.

Kirk's shooting at an outdoor event on a Utah college campus last week has sent shock waves through the federal government after a series of attacks targeting state and federal officials including President Donald Trump.

