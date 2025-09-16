Argentina's Milei to send 2026 budget proposal to Congress

Argentina's President Javier Milei on Monday said he will send the government's budget proposal for 2026 to Congress later tonight, adding the proposal would guarantee the country maintains a fiscal balance, a cornerstone of his economic policy.

"There is no other way but that of fiscal balance," Milei said in a national address, ahead of a high-stakes legislative election in which Milei's libertarian party is aiming to secure enough seats to keep Congress from overriding his vetoes.

Milei said the budget included a 17% increase for healthcare and 5% for pensions.

