Empowered Voices: Female Leaders Shine in DUSU Elections

The Delhi University Students' Union elections this year witnessed a notable presence of female candidates, inspiring students with their leadership and gender-centric policies. The turnout was significant, with many first-years eager to experience the electoral process personally. The focus on gender-inclusive policies resonated with the diverse student body.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-09-2025 21:38 IST | Created: 18-09-2025 21:38 IST
The Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections this year marked a historic moment with a prominent visibility of female candidates, captivating the attention of students and challenging traditional norms.

With around 35 percent turnout by early afternoon, students, especially first-years, were actively engaged, many driven by the unprecedented representation of women in leadership roles.

Prominent issues such as gender-inclusive policies gained traction, thanks to initiatives like the NSUI's first female presidential candidate in 17 years and the Left alliance's progressive agenda.

(With inputs from agencies.)

