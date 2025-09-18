Empowered Voices: Female Leaders Shine in DUSU Elections

The Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections this year marked a historic moment with a prominent visibility of female candidates, captivating the attention of students and challenging traditional norms.

With around 35 percent turnout by early afternoon, students, especially first-years, were actively engaged, many driven by the unprecedented representation of women in leadership roles.

Prominent issues such as gender-inclusive policies gained traction, thanks to initiatives like the NSUI's first female presidential candidate in 17 years and the Left alliance's progressive agenda.

(With inputs from agencies.)