Israeli Offensive in Gaza: Rising Casualties Stir Outrage
The Israeli military reported the deaths of four soldiers in the southern Gaza Strip, marking the first such casualties since launching a major offensive in the north. This development came amid international condemnation and increasing protests within Israel, potentially undermining domestic support for the war.
The Israeli military confirmed Thursday that four soldiers were killed in the southern Gaza Strip—a first for the current offensive that began in Gaza City's northern region.
News of the fatalities has intensified both international outcry and substantial domestic demonstrations within Israel.
These soldier deaths could weaken Israeli public backing for the conflict, as concerns about the safety of soldiers and hostages rise.
