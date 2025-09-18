Left Menu

Israeli Offensive in Gaza: Rising Casualties Stir Outrage

The Israeli military reported the deaths of four soldiers in the southern Gaza Strip, marking the first such casualties since launching a major offensive in the north. This development came amid international condemnation and increasing protests within Israel, potentially undermining domestic support for the war.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 18-09-2025 21:53 IST | Created: 18-09-2025 21:53 IST
Israeli Offensive in Gaza: Rising Casualties Stir Outrage
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Israel

The Israeli military confirmed Thursday that four soldiers were killed in the southern Gaza Strip—a first for the current offensive that began in Gaza City's northern region.

News of the fatalities has intensified both international outcry and substantial domestic demonstrations within Israel.

These soldier deaths could weaken Israeli public backing for the conflict, as concerns about the safety of soldiers and hostages rise.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Patanjali Faces Court Battle Over Alleged Disparaging Ads Against Dabur Chyawanprash

Patanjali Faces Court Battle Over Alleged Disparaging Ads Against Dabur Chya...

 India
2
Iraq's Energy Crisis: Scrambling for Solutions Amid Sanctions

Iraq's Energy Crisis: Scrambling for Solutions Amid Sanctions

 Global
3
Tragedy in Khuzdar: Drone Strike Sparks Outrage in Balochistan

Tragedy in Khuzdar: Drone Strike Sparks Outrage in Balochistan

 Pakistan
4
EvoluteIQ Secures $53M to Drive Global AI Automation Innovation

EvoluteIQ Secures $53M to Drive Global AI Automation Innovation

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Towards Smarter and Fairer Taxation to Unlock Growth in Latin America & Caribbean

From Remote Work to Platforms: How COVID-19 Reshaped Digital Employment Globally

Hunger and Education: How Food Inflation Delayed Learning Recovery Across Asia

Making the Invisible Visible: Lao PDR’s Push for Gender, Disability, and Inclusion Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025