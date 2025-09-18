Left Menu

Left-Leaning Groups Condemn Trump's Alleged Crackdown

Over 120 left-leaning organizations condemned President Trump for targeting them in response to political violence incidents. They fear their fundamental freedoms are at risk as Trump's administration intensifies scrutiny post-Charlie Kirk's assassination, which has been linked to liberal groups. This move sparks concerns about free speech and democracy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-09-2025 22:41 IST | Created: 18-09-2025 22:41 IST
Left-Leaning Groups Condemn Trump's Alleged Crackdown
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In response to heightened scrutiny from the Trump administration, over 120 left-leaning groups have openly criticized the president's actions as a threat to their fundamental freedoms. The move follows the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, which has intensified pressure on these organizations.

Prominent signatories of the letter include the Ford Foundation and Open Society Foundations. They strongly reject being associated with political violence, urging the Trump administration not to mischaracterize their objectives or restrict freedoms such as speech and charitable giving.

The administration has signaled potential legal actions against liberal groups, including criminalizing opposing viewpoints. This strategy raises instabilities as it seeks to curb what they view as a liberal threat to conservative values. The civil rights community and Trump critics argue this move harms democratic principles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Patanjali Faces Court Battle Over Alleged Disparaging Ads Against Dabur Chyawanprash

Patanjali Faces Court Battle Over Alleged Disparaging Ads Against Dabur Chya...

 India
2
Iraq's Energy Crisis: Scrambling for Solutions Amid Sanctions

Iraq's Energy Crisis: Scrambling for Solutions Amid Sanctions

 Global
3
Tragedy in Khuzdar: Drone Strike Sparks Outrage in Balochistan

Tragedy in Khuzdar: Drone Strike Sparks Outrage in Balochistan

 Pakistan
4
EvoluteIQ Secures $53M to Drive Global AI Automation Innovation

EvoluteIQ Secures $53M to Drive Global AI Automation Innovation

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Towards Smarter and Fairer Taxation to Unlock Growth in Latin America & Caribbean

From Remote Work to Platforms: How COVID-19 Reshaped Digital Employment Globally

Hunger and Education: How Food Inflation Delayed Learning Recovery Across Asia

Making the Invisible Visible: Lao PDR’s Push for Gender, Disability, and Inclusion Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025