Celebrating Leadership: J P Nadda Applauds Modi's Global Impact

BJP President J P Nadda commended the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an event in New Delhi, describing him as a 'visionary leader' who has advocated for India on the international stage.

At the screening of 'My Country First: The Untold Story of Narendra Modi', Nadda remarked on the PM's dedication to the nation, emphasizing his 'Nation First' ideology.

The event was graced by prominent leaders including Delhi CM Rekha Gupta and BJP national general secretary Sunil Bansal, highlighting Modi's impact on both national and global scales.

(With inputs from agencies.)