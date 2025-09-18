Celebrating Leadership: J P Nadda Applauds Modi's Global Impact
BJP President J P Nadda praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his visionary leadership, emphasizing his role in showcasing India's cultural heritage globally. Nadda highlighted Modi's 'Nation First' philosophy and its significance in shaping India's voice on international platforms. The remarks were made during a film screening in New Delhi.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-09-2025 22:43 IST | Created: 18-09-2025 22:43 IST
BJP President J P Nadda commended the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an event in New Delhi, describing him as a 'visionary leader' who has advocated for India on the international stage.
At the screening of 'My Country First: The Untold Story of Narendra Modi', Nadda remarked on the PM's dedication to the nation, emphasizing his 'Nation First' ideology.
The event was graced by prominent leaders including Delhi CM Rekha Gupta and BJP national general secretary Sunil Bansal, highlighting Modi's impact on both national and global scales.
