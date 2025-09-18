Left Menu

Syria's New Dawn: U.N. Envoy's Farewell Amid Historic Transition

United Nations Special Envoy for Syria, Geir Pedersen, announced his resignation as Syria undergoes a historic transition following Bashar al-Assad's ousting. Pedersen reflected on the resilience of the Syrian people and emphasized the continued pursuit of a bright future for Syria.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-09-2025 22:44 IST | Created: 18-09-2025 22:44 IST
United Nations Special Envoy for Syria, Geir Pedersen, has announced his imminent resignation after more than six years in the role, at a time when Syria is witnessing a significant transformation following the ouster of its former leader Bashar al-Assad last year. Pedersen informed the U.N. Security Council of Secretary-General Antonio Guterres's acceptance of his resignation, citing personal reasons for his departure after a long service period.

Pedersen expressed to the council that despite longstanding challenges, his experience in Syria underlined the possibility of progress against all odds. "It's darkest before the dawn," he remarked, reflecting on the 14 years of civil war ended by a December offensive that overthrew Assad, concluding half a century of family rule.

Despite Assad's fall, the new Islamist-led government maintains a cautious distance from U.N. intervention in political transitions. "Being a special envoy for any conflict, especially Syria, is no easy job," commented Syria's U.N. Ambassador Ibrahim Olabi, acknowledging Pedersen's hopeful departure and expressing a commitment to cooperate with his successor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

