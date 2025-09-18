France's Anger Erupts: Protests Against Macron's Austerity Measures

Thousands of protesters filled the streets of Paris on Thursday, expressing vehement opposition to President Emmanuel Macron's austere economic policies. The widespread demonstrations, which included clashes with police, underscored growing frustration over what many see as governance benefiting the wealthy while eroding public services.

Strikes paralyzed the Paris Metro and affected other public services, with protesters advocating for increased taxes on the affluent instead of cuts to essential services that support the French way of life. Demonstrators voiced concerns about rising inequality and worsening economic conditions under Macron's leadership.

New Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu faces increasing pressure to address France's fiscal issues while appeasing a restless populace. His initial steps to gain support, like trimming benefits for former ministers, have been symbolic but insufficient in quelling discontent. The protests highlight a fierce battle in both parliament and the streets over France's financial future.

(With inputs from agencies.)