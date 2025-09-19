Left Menu

Pentagon Mulls Recruiting Campaign Honoring Charlie Kirk

Pentagon officials consider a new recruiting campaign to honor the late conservative activist Charlie Kirk. The initiative may involve Turning Point USA and universities, aiming to frame it as a national call to service. Led by Anthony Tata, it faces resistance within the Pentagon.

19-09-2025
Pentagon officials are considering a new military recruiting campaign aimed at paying tribute to the late conservative activist Charlie Kirk, NBC News reported, citing insiders.

The potential campaign, using a national call to service theme with a slogan like "Charlie has awakened a generation of warriors," could involve Kirk's student group, Turning Point USA, and U.S. universities as recruitment hubs.

Led by Anthony Tata, undersecretary of defense for personnel and readiness, the initiative faces opposition within the Pentagon, fearing it might seem exploitative of Kirk's death.

(With inputs from agencies.)

