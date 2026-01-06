Left Menu

Court Blocks Trump's NIH Grant Cuts to Universities

A federal appeals court has blocked President Trump's administration from implementing cuts to NIH grant funding for university research. The Boston-based court upheld an injunction, ruling the cuts unlawful. The decision supports numerous Democratic state attorneys general, medical associations, and universities challenging the policy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-01-2026 04:04 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 04:04 IST
Court Blocks Trump's NIH Grant Cuts to Universities

A federal appeals court has delivered a blow to the Trump administration's attempt to implement significant cuts to federal grants distributed by the National Institutes of Health to universities conducting scientific and medical research.

On Monday, the Boston-based 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals confirmed an injunction secured by 22 Democratic state attorneys general, medical associations, and universities. The court agreed that the announced funding cuts, proposed in February 2025, were unlawful.

The decision blocks efforts by the Trump administration to cap grant funding for indirect costs associated with research, preventing widespread layoffs and laboratory closures. The ruling noted that the proposed cap violated existing NIH regulations and congressional provisions.

TRENDING

1
Global Markets Surge as Oil and Stock Prices Flourish Amid Venezuelan Turmoil

Global Markets Surge as Oil and Stock Prices Flourish Amid Venezuelan Turmoi...

 Global
2
Vaccine Rollback Sparks Uproar: Health Experts Warn of Risks

Vaccine Rollback Sparks Uproar: Health Experts Warn of Risks

 Global
3
U.S. to Consider Subsidizing Oil Rebuild in Venezuela

U.S. to Consider Subsidizing Oil Rebuild in Venezuela

 United States
4
Touadera Secures Third Term Amidst Controversial Central African Elections

Touadera Secures Third Term Amidst Controversial Central African Elections

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI is reshaping economic and environmental future of agricultural enterprises

Smart cities bet on AI efficiency, governance still catching up

Trust, not technology, is driving the future of fintech adoption

Cities are drowning in waste and data-driven systems may be the only way out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026