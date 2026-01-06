Universities centres of innovation, new ideas; cannot allow them to be converted to laboratories of hate: JNU.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2026 20:08 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 20:08 IST
- Country:
- India
Universities centres of innovation, new ideas; cannot allow them to be converted to laboratories of hate: JNU.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- universities
- innovation
- JNU
- hate
- creativity
- learning
- educational
- centers
- ideas
- intellectual
ALSO READ
J-K CM launches e-Pathshala; says digital learning to supplement teaching, not replace teachers
Bridging Horizons: Ladakh's Advocate for Educational and Civic Rights
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Flags Off Educational Tour for Himachal's Children
Blending Tradition and Technology: Assam's New Educational Horizon
Max Healthcare and UK's The Learning Lab Unite for Healthcare Innovation