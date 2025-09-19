Left Menu

Political Firestorm Ignites Over Charlie Kirk Resolution

U.S. Representative Jamie Raskin urges Democrats to vote for a Republican resolution honoring Charlie Kirk, a conservative activist who was recently assassinated. The call aims to avoid political division and emphasize condemnation of violence. The resolution is expected to pass with ease in a Republican-majority House.

U.S. Representative Jamie Raskin is calling on Democrats to support a Republican-led resolution honoring the late conservative activist Charlie Kirk, who was assassinated last week while delivering a speech in Utah. Raskin cautioned his party against falling into what he described as an 'obvious political trap' and urged a unified stance against political violence.

The brutal killing of Kirk has created a nationwide political maelstrom, with President Donald Trump and his supporters vowing to intensify scrutiny of leftist groups. They claim these groups are destabilizing national unity, although no evidence has surfaced indicating that the 22-year-old gunman who killed Kirk received any external assistance in planning the attack.

The resolution, which largely praises Kirk for his influence in steering young voters towards Trump and the Make America Great Again movement, is slated to pass smoothly in the House, where Republicans hold a narrow majority. The fallout has already had personal repercussions; several Americans have lost their jobs, and TV host Jimmy Kimmel faced backlash for his critical remarks about Kirk.

(With inputs from agencies.)

