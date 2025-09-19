Left Menu

Bipartisan Push to Brew Coffee Tariff Exemption

U.S. Representatives Don Bacon and Ro Khanna propose a bipartisan bill to remove tariffs on coffee products, aiming to lower soaring coffee prices in the U.S. The initiative comes amid rising coffee costs, largely influenced by a 50% tariff on Brazilian imports, which has impacted American consumers.

Updated: 19-09-2025 21:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. Representatives Don Bacon and Ro Khanna are taking a bold step with a bipartisan bill aimed at making coffee tariff-free. This move seeks to alleviate financial strain on American families as coffee prices climb, driven by high tariffs on Brazilian imports.

Historically, Brazil supplied a third of the U.S. coffee market, but shipments significantly diminished following a steep 50% tariff introduced in July. The price of roasted coffee in the U.S. saw a sharp 20.9% rise last August compared to the previous year, illustrating the tangible impact on consumers.

The legislation aims to exempt various coffee types and substitutes from tariffs imposed after January 2025. Supporters believe this could reignite discussion on Congress's role in tariff policy and relieve financial pressure from coffee enthusiasts nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

