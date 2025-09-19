Federal Judge Dismisses Trump's $15 Billion Defamation Lawsuit

A federal judge in Florida has dismissed former President Donald Trump's $15 billion defamation lawsuit against the New York Times. The lawsuit was characterized by U.S. District Judge Steven Merryday as an improper attempt to attack an adversary.

Judge Merryday highlighted Trump's failure to provide a succinct and clear statement justifying his case, as required by federal civil procedure rules. He criticized the complaint for lacking precision and sobriety, emphasizing that such complaints should inform defendants of the claims without serving as a platform for hostility.

Trump has been granted 28 days to resubmit an amended complaint, which must not exceed 40 pages. Attempts to reach the White House and Trump's legal team for comments were unsuccessful.