Tragedy at Sea: Migrant Boat Sinks Off Libyan Coast

A tragic incident took place as a rubber migrant boat sank off Libya's eastern coast, leading to the recovery of 19 bodies. The boat, carrying over 70 Sudanese and South Sudanese nationals, sank on September 9. Rescue operations continue as 42 migrants remain missing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 20-09-2025 02:53 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 02:53 IST
Tragedy at Sea: Migrant Boat Sinks Off Libyan Coast
A tragic incident unfolded off the eastern coast of Libya as a rubber migrant boat, carrying more than 70 Sudanese and South Sudanese nationals, sank on September 9. The International Organization for Migration (IOM) reported that 19 bodies were recovered, while 42 migrants remain missing.

Five days after the tragic sinking, 14 individuals were rescued, although details on how they survived such an ordeal remain unclear. Libya frequently serves as a transit point for migrants from Africa and the Middle East, seeking refuge from war and poverty to reach Europe.

The Libya Red Crescent announced it received a call from authorities in Tobruk to aid in recovering bodies. Meanwhile, in a separate incident, Libyan naval forces rescued 35 migrants off the coast of Zuwara. These events highlight the dangers faced by migrants embarking on perilous journeys amid ongoing instability stemming from the 2011 uprising.

(With inputs from agencies.)

