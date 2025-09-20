Left Menu

Trump's Political Maneuver: The Attempt to Oust a Prosecutor

U.S. President Donald Trump seeks to dismiss Erik Siebert, overseeing a fraud probe into political opponent Letitia James. Allegations arise of Trump's administration purging disloyal officials. Despite weak evidence, James, Adam Schiff, and Lisa Cook are facing investigations, spurred by Federal Housing Finance Agency chief Bill Pulte.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2025 04:04 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 04:04 IST
Donald Trump

President Donald Trump declared his intention to remove top prosecutor Erik Siebert, who is leading a fraud investigation concerning New York Attorney General Letitia James, a known political adversary. Trump voiced his dissatisfaction publicly, reportedly influenced by Siebert's past confirmation support from Democratic senators.

Allegations have emerged that Trump's administration is targeting officials deemed disloyal, with an eye to discredit opponents. Besides James, U.S. Senator Adam Schiff and Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook are under scrutiny for mortgage fraud, though all deny any wrongdoing.

The investigation into James, initiated by Federal Housing Finance Agency chief Bill Pulte, claims she misrepresented her home to secure better mortgage rates. Critics, however, question the strength of the evidence, suggesting it is unlikely to lead to criminal charges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

