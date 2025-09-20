Trump's Political Maneuver: The Attempt to Oust a Prosecutor

President Donald Trump declared his intention to remove top prosecutor Erik Siebert, who is leading a fraud investigation concerning New York Attorney General Letitia James, a known political adversary. Trump voiced his dissatisfaction publicly, reportedly influenced by Siebert's past confirmation support from Democratic senators.

Allegations have emerged that Trump's administration is targeting officials deemed disloyal, with an eye to discredit opponents. Besides James, U.S. Senator Adam Schiff and Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook are under scrutiny for mortgage fraud, though all deny any wrongdoing.

The investigation into James, initiated by Federal Housing Finance Agency chief Bill Pulte, claims she misrepresented her home to secure better mortgage rates. Critics, however, question the strength of the evidence, suggesting it is unlikely to lead to criminal charges.

(With inputs from agencies.)