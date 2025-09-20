Left Menu

Trump's Nominee Controversy: The Withdrawal of Erik Siebert

U.S. President Donald Trump announced he had withdrawn Erik Siebert's nomination for a federal prosecutor position in Virginia. Siebert was overseeing a fraud investigation and faced backlash for receiving strong support from Democratic senators. Trump stated he fired Siebert, who resigned on Friday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2025 10:17 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 10:17 IST
In a surprising turn of events, U.S. President Donald Trump declared on Saturday that he rescinded Erik Siebert's nomination for a federal prosecutor role in Virginia. The move comes amid controversy surrounding Siebert's oversight of an investigation targeting a prominent Trump critic.

According to an internal email and sources familiar with the situation, Siebert tendered his resignation on Friday after Trump demanded his ousting. However, Trump countered the resignation narrative by asserting that he had, in fact, dismissed Siebert from his duties.

Erik Siebert, who remains unconfirmed by the Senate, has been involved in a fraud investigation headed by New York Attorney General Letitia James. He has expressed hesitation about filing charges in the case. Siebert's office has not issued a comment thus far.

