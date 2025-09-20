Left Menu

Gujarat CM Dedicates Heartfelt Song to PM Modi's Visit Celebrating Development Milestones

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel dedicated a song to PM Narendra Modi ahead of his state visit, highlighting the people's deep admiration for him. He emphasized Modi's dedication to national interests and upcoming developmental projects worth over Rs 34,200 crore, underscoring the PM's influential role in India's progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2025 10:56 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 10:56 IST
Gujarat CM Dedicates Heartfelt Song to PM Modi's Visit Celebrating Development Milestones
Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel paid tribute to Prime Minister Narendra Modi by dedicating a heartfelt song before his scheduled visit to the state. According to Patel's social media post on X, the song encapsulates the sentiments of the common people toward Modi, whom he describes as having secured a unique place in the nation's heart by addressing their concerns.

"We warmly welcome Modiji as he visits Gujarat today," Patel expressed, sharing the song which he believes resonates with the general public's admiration. The Chief Minister hailed PM Modi for prioritizing India's national interests, asserting that he's elevated the country's global standing. Patel acclaimed the song as a testament to the pride and feelings of the nation's people.

In anticipation of the visit, PM Modi will engage in the 'Samudra se Samriddhi' event in Bhavnagar, inaugurating projects exceeding Rs 34,200 crore, according to an official statement. His itinerary also includes an aerial survey of Dholera, a review meeting, and a visit to the National Maritime Heritage Complex. Modi expressed the day's significance for India's maritime sector on social media. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Karnataka's Road to Change: Addressing Bengaluru's Pothole Crisis

Karnataka's Road to Change: Addressing Bengaluru's Pothole Crisis

 India
2
Indian Golfers Pranavi Urs and Hitaashee Bakshi Impress at La Sella Open

Indian Golfers Pranavi Urs and Hitaashee Bakshi Impress at La Sella Open

 Spain
3
Cyberattack Disrupts European Airport Operations

Cyberattack Disrupts European Airport Operations

 Belgium
4
Grief and Outrage in Manipur: Protests Erupt After Ambush on Assam Rifles

Grief and Outrage in Manipur: Protests Erupt After Ambush on Assam Rifles

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI systems reinforce ageism, excluding older adults from digital futures

From clinics to smartphones: Biosensors redefine future of healthcare

How AI and innovation redefine global tourism landscape

Attention economy exploits user data and autonomy despite antitrust efforts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025