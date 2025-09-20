Left Menu

Kejriwal Condemns BJP's Security Lapses Amid Delhi's School Bomb Threats

Arvind Kejriwal criticizes the BJP government for failing to address repeated bomb threats in Delhi schools, leaving parents and children in fear. Despite numerous threats and evacuations, no culprits have been apprehended, prompting concern over the capital's safety measures.

AAP Convener and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has strongly criticized the ruling BJP government following a series of bomb threats targeting schools across the city. He expressed frustration via social media, highlighting that despite numerous threats over the past year, no arrests have been made.

Kejriwal emphasized the growing panic among students and parents, as threats continue to disrupt educational institutions. He questioned the BJP government's ability to safeguard the national capital, describing the situation as a continuous source of fear for families.

On Saturday, bomb threats prompted evacuations at several Delhi schools, including DPS Dwarka, Krishna Model Public School, and Sarvodaya Vidyalaya. Meanwhile, police and bomb disposal teams were dispatched to secure the premises. Similar threats have also affected colleges, including the University College of Medical Sciences, which was declared safe after a thorough investigation.

