Telangana-Karnataka Water Dispute Escalates Over Almatti Dam Height
Telangana Jagruthi chief K Kavitha objects to Karnataka's plan to raise Almatti Dam's height, warning it endangers Telangana's Krishna river water share. Accusations of water rights compromise surface against KTR and his father. CM Revanth Reddy urged to approach Supreme Court for intervention.
Telangana Jagruthi leader K Kavitha has expressed strong opposition to the Karnataka Government's reported decision to raise the Almatti Dam height by five metres, emphasizing potential negative consequences on Telangana's share of Krishna river water. She urged Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to seek a Supreme Court intervention.
Addressing the media, Kavitha warned that the dam's proposed elevation posed serious threats to Telangana's irrigation needs. She stated that the dam's height increase could prevent Krishna River's waters from reaching Telangana, thereby impacting agriculture. Kavitha also alleged that Karnataka's move conflicts with an existing Supreme Court stay order.
Meanwhile, Telangana Congress leader Sama Ram Mohan Reddy criticized BRS working president KT Rama Rao, accusing him of forgetting past compromises made by his father, former Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, regarding Telangana's water rights. Opposition from KTR and accusations against Karnataka's move to raise the dam have fueled the controversy further.
