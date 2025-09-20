Trump’s Grip Tightens: Media and Big Tech in the Crosshairs

In a new wave of media maneuvers, ABC has suspended Jimmy Kimmel under FCC pressure, illustrating President Trump's levers of influence over media and digital platforms. This reaction followed Kimmel's controversial remarks about a right-wing figure, sparking fears of compromised media freedom.

Efforts to align media bias with conservative viewpoints are apparent as companies, driven by Trump supporters, bolster operations. This includes billion-dollar deals such as Oracle's bid for TikTok and shifts in editorial policies across major publications, raising concerns among free-speech advocates.

The power play extends into the tech realm with altered ownership and governance frameworks, signifying a tilt in political echo chambers. Experts warn of a creeping rightward trajectory in media landscapes, spurring dialogues on the preservation of journalistic independence.

(With inputs from agencies.)