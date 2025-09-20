Aaditya Thackeray Criticizes Government Silence on H1B Visa Fee Hike

Aaditya Thackeray, a Shiv Sena (UBT) leader, has criticized the Indian government for its silence regarding the recent H1B visa fee hike implemented by the Trump administration. Thackeray stated that this fee increase impacts not only Indian professionals but also the companies employing them.

He urged the government to engage in dialogue with both the citizens and the US administration to find a resolution to this issue. Thackeray pointed out the economic challenges exacerbated by the falling rupee and increasing tariffs, emphasizing the need for an active response from the government.

The US President Donald Trump has mandated a fee increase to USD 100,000 for H1B visas, effective from September 21, 2025. This decision is expected to significantly affect skilled Indian professionals, prompting Thackeray to call for immediate government intervention.

