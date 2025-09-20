Left Menu

Family Feud Looms Over RJD Ahead of Bihar Assembly Polls

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is facing internal discord ahead of Bihar's assembly elections. Tensions are running high between party founder Lalu Prasad's elder son Tej Pratap Yadav and daughter Rohini Acharya. Acharya's series of cryptic tweets and political ambitions are causing family tensions, while Tej Pratap supports her.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 20-09-2025 21:34 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 21:34 IST
The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) finds itself on the cusp of internal strife, just as Bihar gears up for its assembly elections. Notes of discord are emerging from the family of the party's founding president, Lalu Prasad, particularly between his elder son Tej Pratap Yadav and daughter Rohini Acharya.

Tej Pratap, still nursing grievances following his expulsion earlier this year, and Acharya, expressing her political aspirations through a series of enigmatic social media posts, have both stirred political drama. Acharya, who once made headlines for donating her kidney to Lalu, expressed her focus on self-respect over political ambition despite her electoral setbacks.

In response to the unfolding drama, Tej Pratap has expressed his solidarity with Acharya, even as the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) critiques these family dynamics as symptomatic of an impending 'bloodbath' within the RJD. Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav, however, dismissed these claims, asserting party unity while facing political opposition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

