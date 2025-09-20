Trump's Ultimatum: Venezuela's Extradition Dilemma
President Donald Trump has warned the Venezuelan government to accept the return of prisoners allegedly forced into the U.S. He claims some are from mental institutions and did not specify potential actions if Venezuela refuses. This ultimatum was issued via Trump's Truth Social platform.
- Country:
- United States
In a move that could escalate international tensions, U.S. President Donald Trump delivered a stern warning to the Venezuelan government on Saturday. Trump insists that Venezuela must accept the return of all prisoners allegedly forced into the United States. The president suggested that some of these individuals were "people from mental institutions."
This declaration was made through Trump's Truth Social platform but lacked specificity on the prisoners in question. Furthermore, Trump did not detail the exact repercussions Venezuela might face if it fails to comply with his demand.
The president's ultimatum has raised questions about the nature of the alleged prisoners and potential diplomatic fallout. As the situation unfolds, both U.S. and international observers are keenly watching for any developments that might follow this stern warning.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Alphabet Inc. Issues Urgent Travel Warning for H1-B Visa Holders
Al Qaeda's Enduring Threat: U.S. National Counterterrorism Center's Urgent Warning
Vijay's Political Tour Faces Challenges Amid Court Warnings
Mehul Choksi's Extradition Dilemma: ED's Fight for Justice
Israel Issues Urgent Warning: Military Action Looms in Southern Lebanon