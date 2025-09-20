Trump's Ultimatum: Venezuela's Extradition Dilemma

In a move that could escalate international tensions, U.S. President Donald Trump delivered a stern warning to the Venezuelan government on Saturday. Trump insists that Venezuela must accept the return of all prisoners allegedly forced into the United States. The president suggested that some of these individuals were "people from mental institutions."

This declaration was made through Trump's Truth Social platform but lacked specificity on the prisoners in question. Furthermore, Trump did not detail the exact repercussions Venezuela might face if it fails to comply with his demand.

The president's ultimatum has raised questions about the nature of the alleged prisoners and potential diplomatic fallout. As the situation unfolds, both U.S. and international observers are keenly watching for any developments that might follow this stern warning.

(With inputs from agencies.)