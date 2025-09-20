Punjab BJP Challenges AAP on Disaster Relief Funds

The Punjab BJP has leveled serious allegations against the AAP government, claiming it misled citizens about the allocation of Rs 12,000 crore intended for disaster relief. The accusations were made by state BJP unit general secretary Anil Sarin, who referenced a recent Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) report as evidence.

The CAG report allegedly reveals inconsistencies in the financial records, showcasing a state disaster response fund for the year 2020-21 at Rs 7,334 crore, which rose to Rs 8,194.80 crore the following year, and Rs 9,041.74 crore by 2022-23. However, total funds have purportedly reached Rs 12,000 crore after allocations for 2023-24 and 2024-25.

BJP leader Sarin criticized Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, who previously asserted that only Rs 5,012 crore was received since SDRF's inception in 2010-11, with Rs 3,820 crore already spent. In response, Mann accused the BJP of politicizing the issue and misleading the public amid the crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)