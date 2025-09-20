Left Menu

Akhilesh Yadav Advocates Aadhaar Card Reforms for Election Integrity

Akhilesh Yadav, chief of the Samajwadi Party, has called for integrating Aadhaar cards with chips to prevent electoral fraud and enhance fair voting practices. He also emphasized the necessity of caste census for proper reservation implementation, enhancing the PDA community's strength, and ensuring equality against BJP's tactics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 20-09-2025 23:21 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 23:21 IST
Akhilesh Yadav Advocates Aadhaar Card Reforms for Election Integrity
Akhilesh Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

Akhilesh Yadav, leader of the Samajwadi Party, proposed integrating Aadhaar cards with chips as a measure to enhance the integrity of elections and curb voter fraud caused by fake IDs.

During discussions with party leaders from Auraiya district, Yadav stressed the need for a caste census to facilitate accurate reservation policies, thereby empowering the PDA community.

Yadav claimed the PDA's efforts contributed significantly to their recent electoral success. He criticized the BJP for threatening constitutional freedom and urged SP workers to counter BJP propaganda, while predicting a SP victory in Uttar Pradesh by 2027.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Peace Prize Claim: Trade as a Tool in Conflict Resolution

Trump's Peace Prize Claim: Trade as a Tool in Conflict Resolution

 Global
2
India's Internal Security: Confronting Proxy Wars and Terrorism

India's Internal Security: Confronting Proxy Wars and Terrorism

 India
3
Akhilesh Yadav Advocates Chip-Integrated Aadhaar for Fair Elections

Akhilesh Yadav Advocates Chip-Integrated Aadhaar for Fair Elections

 India
4
Mastermind Arrested in Uttarakhand Exam Paper Leak Scandal

Mastermind Arrested in Uttarakhand Exam Paper Leak Scandal

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exports, climate change and political instability threatens food security in ECO region

ASEAN’s economic boom fuels rising carbon emissions

AI systems reinforce ageism, excluding older adults from digital futures

From clinics to smartphones: Biosensors redefine future of healthcare

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025