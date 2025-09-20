Akhilesh Yadav Advocates Aadhaar Card Reforms for Election Integrity
Akhilesh Yadav, chief of the Samajwadi Party, has called for integrating Aadhaar cards with chips to prevent electoral fraud and enhance fair voting practices. He also emphasized the necessity of caste census for proper reservation implementation, enhancing the PDA community's strength, and ensuring equality against BJP's tactics.
Akhilesh Yadav, leader of the Samajwadi Party, proposed integrating Aadhaar cards with chips as a measure to enhance the integrity of elections and curb voter fraud caused by fake IDs.
During discussions with party leaders from Auraiya district, Yadav stressed the need for a caste census to facilitate accurate reservation policies, thereby empowering the PDA community.
Yadav claimed the PDA's efforts contributed significantly to their recent electoral success. He criticized the BJP for threatening constitutional freedom and urged SP workers to counter BJP propaganda, while predicting a SP victory in Uttar Pradesh by 2027.
