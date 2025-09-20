Shiv Sena Rows Over Legacy: The Tension Between Raut and Shinde

In a fiery demonstration, Shiv Sena members gathered in Malad, north Mumbai, to protest against UBT leader Sanjay Raut, accusing him of 'insulting' late party figure Anand Dighe.

Raut's controversial comment stemmed from a Shiv Sena advertisement featuring Dighe's photo alongside a smaller image of party founder Bal Thackeray. This act was deemed disrespectful by some, demanding clarity from UBT on their decision to pair Thackeray's image with Congress leaders.

The protest revealed underlying tensions that have festered since the original Shiv Sena's split in 2022, when the Uddhav faction aligned with Congress and NCP under the Maha Vikas Aghadi banner, leaving the Shinde-led faction with the party's name and symbol.

(With inputs from agencies.)