Shiv Sena Rows Over Legacy: The Tension Between Raut and Shinde
Shiv Sena workers protested against UBT leader Sanjay Raut for allegedly disrespecting late party leader Anand Dighe by objecting to his photograph's prominence compared to Bal Thackeray's. The protest also underscored tensions since the split of Shiv Sena and their alliances with Congress and NCP under Maha Vikas Aghadi.
In a fiery demonstration, Shiv Sena members gathered in Malad, north Mumbai, to protest against UBT leader Sanjay Raut, accusing him of 'insulting' late party figure Anand Dighe.
Raut's controversial comment stemmed from a Shiv Sena advertisement featuring Dighe's photo alongside a smaller image of party founder Bal Thackeray. This act was deemed disrespectful by some, demanding clarity from UBT on their decision to pair Thackeray's image with Congress leaders.
The protest revealed underlying tensions that have festered since the original Shiv Sena's split in 2022, when the Uddhav faction aligned with Congress and NCP under the Maha Vikas Aghadi banner, leaving the Shinde-led faction with the party's name and symbol.
