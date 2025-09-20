Left Menu

Shiv Sena Rows Over Legacy: The Tension Between Raut and Shinde

Shiv Sena workers protested against UBT leader Sanjay Raut for allegedly disrespecting late party leader Anand Dighe by objecting to his photograph's prominence compared to Bal Thackeray's. The protest also underscored tensions since the split of Shiv Sena and their alliances with Congress and NCP under Maha Vikas Aghadi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 20-09-2025 23:22 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 23:22 IST
Shiv Sena Rows Over Legacy: The Tension Between Raut and Shinde
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a fiery demonstration, Shiv Sena members gathered in Malad, north Mumbai, to protest against UBT leader Sanjay Raut, accusing him of 'insulting' late party figure Anand Dighe.

Raut's controversial comment stemmed from a Shiv Sena advertisement featuring Dighe's photo alongside a smaller image of party founder Bal Thackeray. This act was deemed disrespectful by some, demanding clarity from UBT on their decision to pair Thackeray's image with Congress leaders.

The protest revealed underlying tensions that have festered since the original Shiv Sena's split in 2022, when the Uddhav faction aligned with Congress and NCP under the Maha Vikas Aghadi banner, leaving the Shinde-led faction with the party's name and symbol.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Peace Prize Claim: Trade as a Tool in Conflict Resolution

Trump's Peace Prize Claim: Trade as a Tool in Conflict Resolution

 Global
2
India's Internal Security: Confronting Proxy Wars and Terrorism

India's Internal Security: Confronting Proxy Wars and Terrorism

 India
3
Akhilesh Yadav Advocates Chip-Integrated Aadhaar for Fair Elections

Akhilesh Yadav Advocates Chip-Integrated Aadhaar for Fair Elections

 India
4
Mastermind Arrested in Uttarakhand Exam Paper Leak Scandal

Mastermind Arrested in Uttarakhand Exam Paper Leak Scandal

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exports, climate change and political instability threatens food security in ECO region

ASEAN’s economic boom fuels rising carbon emissions

AI systems reinforce ageism, excluding older adults from digital futures

From clinics to smartphones: Biosensors redefine future of healthcare

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025