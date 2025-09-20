Left Menu

Deputy Chief Minister Accuses SP of Shielding Criminals and Butchers

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak criticized the Samajwadi Party for allegedly protecting criminals and butchers. He accused Akhilesh Yadav of overlooking illegal activities under SP's rule while praising BJP's efforts to respect cows. Pathak supports strict measures against criminals under CM Yogi Adityanath's leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 20-09-2025 23:23 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 23:23 IST
Deputy Chief Minister Accuses SP of Shielding Criminals and Butchers
Deputy Chief Minister
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak launched a scathing attack on the Samajwadi Party (SP) this Saturday, condemning its alleged protection of criminals and butchers. He emphasized that while the SP shielded illegal activities, the BJP stands firm in its respect for cows.

In a pointed critique, Pathak took aim at Akhilesh Yadav, the SP chief, reminding him that under previous SP governance, criminals operated openly and illegal slaughterhouses thrived unchecked. This criticism follows Yadav's earlier allegations against the BJP regarding the killing of a NEET aspirant.

Pathak declared that under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, strict measures shall prevail. He warned that if criminals challenge the police, they would encounter equivalent force, indicating a stark contrast from the previous administration's approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Peace Prize Claim: Trade as a Tool in Conflict Resolution

Trump's Peace Prize Claim: Trade as a Tool in Conflict Resolution

 Global
2
India's Internal Security: Confronting Proxy Wars and Terrorism

India's Internal Security: Confronting Proxy Wars and Terrorism

 India
3
Akhilesh Yadav Advocates Chip-Integrated Aadhaar for Fair Elections

Akhilesh Yadav Advocates Chip-Integrated Aadhaar for Fair Elections

 India
4
Mastermind Arrested in Uttarakhand Exam Paper Leak Scandal

Mastermind Arrested in Uttarakhand Exam Paper Leak Scandal

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exports, climate change and political instability threatens food security in ECO region

ASEAN’s economic boom fuels rising carbon emissions

AI systems reinforce ageism, excluding older adults from digital futures

From clinics to smartphones: Biosensors redefine future of healthcare

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025