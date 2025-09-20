Deputy Chief Minister Accuses SP of Shielding Criminals and Butchers
Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak criticized the Samajwadi Party for allegedly protecting criminals and butchers. He accused Akhilesh Yadav of overlooking illegal activities under SP's rule while praising BJP's efforts to respect cows. Pathak supports strict measures against criminals under CM Yogi Adityanath's leadership.
Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak launched a scathing attack on the Samajwadi Party (SP) this Saturday, condemning its alleged protection of criminals and butchers. He emphasized that while the SP shielded illegal activities, the BJP stands firm in its respect for cows.
In a pointed critique, Pathak took aim at Akhilesh Yadav, the SP chief, reminding him that under previous SP governance, criminals operated openly and illegal slaughterhouses thrived unchecked. This criticism follows Yadav's earlier allegations against the BJP regarding the killing of a NEET aspirant.
Pathak declared that under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, strict measures shall prevail. He warned that if criminals challenge the police, they would encounter equivalent force, indicating a stark contrast from the previous administration's approach.
