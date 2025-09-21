Left Menu

Trump Warns Afghanistan Over Bagram Air Base

Former U.S. President Donald Trump issued a warning to Afghanistan regarding the Bagram Air Base. He stated that if Afghanistan does not return control to the United States, unspecified negative consequences would ensue. The statement was made in a post on the Truth Social platform.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 21-09-2025 03:07 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 03:07 IST
Trump Warns Afghanistan Over Bagram Air Base
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

Former U.S. President Donald Trump has issued a stern warning to Afghanistan regarding the Bagram Air Base, a site that has been at the center of U.S.-Afghan relations.

In a post on the social media platform Truth Social, Trump asserted that if Afghanistan fails to relinquish control of the air base to the United States, 'bad things' would occur.

The Bagram Air Base, constructed by the United States, has been a significant military hub in the region, making its control a contentious issue. Trump's remarks highlight ongoing geopolitical tensions surrounding the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan.

TRENDING

1
Trump's Peace Prize Claim: Trade as a Tool in Conflict Resolution

Trump's Peace Prize Claim: Trade as a Tool in Conflict Resolution

 Global
2
India's Internal Security: Confronting Proxy Wars and Terrorism

India's Internal Security: Confronting Proxy Wars and Terrorism

 India
3
Akhilesh Yadav Advocates Chip-Integrated Aadhaar for Fair Elections

Akhilesh Yadav Advocates Chip-Integrated Aadhaar for Fair Elections

 India
4
Mastermind Arrested in Uttarakhand Exam Paper Leak Scandal

Mastermind Arrested in Uttarakhand Exam Paper Leak Scandal

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exports, climate change and political instability threatens food security in ECO region

ASEAN’s economic boom fuels rising carbon emissions

AI systems reinforce ageism, excluding older adults from digital futures

From clinics to smartphones: Biosensors redefine future of healthcare

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025