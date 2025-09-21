Trump Warns Afghanistan Over Bagram Air Base
Former U.S. President Donald Trump issued a warning to Afghanistan regarding the Bagram Air Base. He stated that if Afghanistan does not return control to the United States, unspecified negative consequences would ensue. The statement was made in a post on the Truth Social platform.
Former U.S. President Donald Trump has issued a stern warning to Afghanistan regarding the Bagram Air Base, a site that has been at the center of U.S.-Afghan relations.
In a post on the social media platform Truth Social, Trump asserted that if Afghanistan fails to relinquish control of the air base to the United States, 'bad things' would occur.
The Bagram Air Base, constructed by the United States, has been a significant military hub in the region, making its control a contentious issue. Trump's remarks highlight ongoing geopolitical tensions surrounding the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan.
