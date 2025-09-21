Trump Warns Afghanistan Over Bagram Air Base

Former U.S. President Donald Trump has issued a stern warning to Afghanistan regarding the Bagram Air Base, a site that has been at the center of U.S.-Afghan relations.

In a post on the social media platform Truth Social, Trump asserted that if Afghanistan fails to relinquish control of the air base to the United States, 'bad things' would occur.

The Bagram Air Base, constructed by the United States, has been a significant military hub in the region, making its control a contentious issue. Trump's remarks highlight ongoing geopolitical tensions surrounding the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan.