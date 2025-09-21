Left Menu

Ecological Concerns Ignored: Debate Over Great Nicobar Project Intensifies

Party leader Jairam Ramesh criticized Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav for dismissing concerns over the Great Nicobar infrastructure project. Ramesh argued that the opposition is about preventing ecological and humanitarian disaster, questioning the project's compliance with environmental policies and its impact on tribal communities and endangered species.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-09-2025 11:07 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 11:07 IST
In a heated exchange, former environment minister Jairam Ramesh accused the current Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav of neglecting critical ecological and humanitarian issues tied to the Great Nicobar infrastructure project. This development has sparked a wider debate over environmental policies and the project's potential impact on tribal communities and endangered species.

Ramesh alleges that the project threatens the local ecology and contravenes the National Forest Policy by diverting large swathes of forest land. He questioned the compensatory afforestation plans, arguing they are insufficient and disconnected from the unique ecosystem of Great Nicobar.

Yadav, defending the government's stance, claimed the project is imperative for national security and connectivity. He maintains only a small fraction of forestland will be impacted, but critics like Ramesh argue this oversight could drive some species closer to extinction and neglects legal protections for affected tribal communities.

