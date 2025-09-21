Left Menu

Major Infrastructure Boost as PM Modi Unveils Projects in Arunachal Pradesh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil infrastructure projects worth nearly Rs 5,000 crore in Arunachal Pradesh. He will lay the foundation stones for significant hydropower projects and inaugurate a convention centre in Tawang. These projects are poised to enhance connectivity, economic activity, and quality of life in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 21-09-2025 13:45 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 13:45 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on a significant visit to Arunachal Pradesh on Monday, during which he will reveal infrastructure projects with a combined value nearing Rs 5,000 crore. His arrival at the Donyi Polo Airport in Hollongi is scheduled for around 9 am.

The Prime Minister will then travel by helicopter to the Raj Bhavan in Itanagar before moving to Indira Gandhi Park to unveil development projects and deliver a public address. Among the key projects are the Tato-I and Heo hydropower projects in the Shi Yomi district, with expected outputs of 186 mw and 240 mw, respectively.

In addition to energy projects, PM Modi will inaugurate a convention centre in Tawang, aligning with the PM-DevINE scheme, alongside various projects targeting connectivity, health, and fire safety. Local officials stated that these initiatives aim to spur economic activities and improve the overall quality of life in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

