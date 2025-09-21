Major Infrastructure Boost as PM Modi Unveils Projects in Arunachal Pradesh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on a significant visit to Arunachal Pradesh on Monday, during which he will reveal infrastructure projects with a combined value nearing Rs 5,000 crore. His arrival at the Donyi Polo Airport in Hollongi is scheduled for around 9 am.

The Prime Minister will then travel by helicopter to the Raj Bhavan in Itanagar before moving to Indira Gandhi Park to unveil development projects and deliver a public address. Among the key projects are the Tato-I and Heo hydropower projects in the Shi Yomi district, with expected outputs of 186 mw and 240 mw, respectively.

In addition to energy projects, PM Modi will inaugurate a convention centre in Tawang, aligning with the PM-DevINE scheme, alongside various projects targeting connectivity, health, and fire safety. Local officials stated that these initiatives aim to spur economic activities and improve the overall quality of life in the region.

