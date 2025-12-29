Left Menu

Return to the Blue House: Lee Jae Myung Reinstates Cheong Wa Dae as Presidential Office

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung has restored Cheong Wa Dae as the official presidential office after its relocation by his impeached predecessor, Yoon Suk Yeol. Lee's move signifies a shift from Yoon's policies and an effort to reconnect with historical roots at the iconic presidential palace.

In a symbolic move to break from the past, South Korean President Lee Jae Myung reinstated Cheong Wa Dae as the official presidential office. This marks the first time the traditional palace has been used for this purpose since Yoon Suk Yeol's controversial leadership.

Lee's decision comes after winning a snap election, following Yoon's impeachment over attempts to impose martial law. The Blue House, as it's also known, had been converted into a tourist site, drawing millions of visitors during Yoon's tenure, who opted for a more centralized office in the Defence Ministry compound.

Lee's return underscores an intent to reconnect with South Korea's historical roots and to distance his presidency from Yoon's contentious legacy. Security measures were visibly heightened at the palace, with Lee conducting his official duties, including the acceptance of Benin's ambassador-designate to South Korea, and emphasizing transparency in the ongoing probe into a past aviation disaster.

