ABVP Dominates University of Hyderabad Elections in a Clean Sweep

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) achieved a remarkable victory in the University of Hyderabad Students' Union Elections for 2025-26, securing all six key positions. The election results, announced from the elections held on September 19, represent a significant achievement over the opposing Left-backed alliance.

Among the elected members are Siva Palepu as president, Debendra as vice-president, Shruti Priya as general secretary, Saurabh Shukla as joint secretary, Venus as cultural secretary, and Jwala as sports secretary. Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy and other BJP leaders extended their congratulations to ABVP on their monumental win.

The victory was posited on ABVP's commitments to nationalism and campus unity against divisive politics. With over 81 percent voter turnout, the clean sweep was a testament to the confidence placed by Gen Z in ABVP's ideology. The resulting triumph marks a historical moment for Hyderabad Central University and a shift in student political trends across the nation.