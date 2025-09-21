Left Menu

ABVP Dominates University of Hyderabad Elections in a Clean Sweep

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) panel has swept all six posts in the University of Hyderabad Students’ Union Elections for 2025-26, showcasing a significant victory over the Left-backed alliance. This victory signals a shift towards nationalist ideology among the university's Gen Z students.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 21-09-2025 15:22 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 15:22 IST
ABVP Dominates University of Hyderabad Elections in a Clean Sweep
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) achieved a remarkable victory in the University of Hyderabad Students' Union Elections for 2025-26, securing all six key positions. The election results, announced from the elections held on September 19, represent a significant achievement over the opposing Left-backed alliance.

Among the elected members are Siva Palepu as president, Debendra as vice-president, Shruti Priya as general secretary, Saurabh Shukla as joint secretary, Venus as cultural secretary, and Jwala as sports secretary. Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy and other BJP leaders extended their congratulations to ABVP on their monumental win.

The victory was posited on ABVP's commitments to nationalism and campus unity against divisive politics. With over 81 percent voter turnout, the clean sweep was a testament to the confidence placed by Gen Z in ABVP's ideology. The resulting triumph marks a historical moment for Hyderabad Central University and a shift in student political trends across the nation.

TRENDING

1
Traveler Detained with Weapon at Pune Airport

Traveler Detained with Weapon at Pune Airport

 India
2
Former Border Czar Homan Accused of Bribery Amid Justice Department Probe

Former Border Czar Homan Accused of Bribery Amid Justice Department Probe

 Global
3
India beat arch rivals Pakistan by six wickets in Asia Cup Super 4s match in Dubai.

India beat arch rivals Pakistan by six wickets in Asia Cup Super 4s match in...

 Global
4
Germany's SailGP Triumph: A Victory in the Swiss Waters

Germany's SailGP Triumph: A Victory in the Swiss Waters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

When Secure Jobs Discourage Homeownership: ECB Study on Labor Shifts and Mortgages

From Displacement to Opportunity: How Digitalization Reshapes Work and Inequality

Public Schools Hit Harder but Long-Term Learning Gains Hold Steady in Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025