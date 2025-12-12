Partisan Politics: Senate Fast-Tracks Trump's Nominees

The U.S. Senate has confirmed an array of President Donald Trump's nominees for government posts in a decisive vote along party lines, underscoring the deepening partisan split in Washington.

Among those confirmed were conservative activist Leo Brent Bozell III as ambassador to South Africa and former Fox News contributor Tammy Bruce as deputy U.S. representative to the United Nations. These appointments were sanctioned in a 52-47 Senate vote, with all of Trump's Republican allies voting in favor, while Democrats voted unanimously against.

In response to Democratic delays in filling government position nominees, Republicans initiated a significant Senate rule change in September, expediting approvals by packaging large groups of nominees for votes. This procedural maneuver further reflects the widening divisions in the Senate during Trump's second term.

