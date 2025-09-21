Left Menu

Taliban Denies Trump's Attempt to Regain Bagram Air Base

The Taliban rejected former US President Trump's suggestion of regaining control of Bagram Air Base. They emphasized the importance of Afghanistan's independence and highlighted an economy-oriented foreign policy, seeking constructive international ties. The Taliban's response underscores ongoing tensions post-America's withdrawal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jalalabad | Updated: 21-09-2025 15:57 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 15:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

The Taliban government has dismissed a suggestion by former US President Donald Trump to reclaim Bagram Air Base, a notable facility taken by the Taliban following the US's abrupt exit from Afghanistan four years ago.

The proposal from Trump, implying a potential US military resurgence in Afghanistan, comes amidst the Taliban's grappling with economic hardships and internal challenges. However, Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid emphasized the nation's desire for pragmatic diplomacy and mutual relations with states, urging the US to adhere to commitments made in previous agreements, particularly the Doha Agreement.

In his statement, Mujahid reiterated Afghanistan's necessity of maintaining its sovereignty and independence and rejected any infringement, calling for the US not to repeat past mistakes. The Taliban's public display of US military equipment last year underscored the continued unease between the two entities.

Latest News

