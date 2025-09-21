Modi's Call for 'Swadeshi' Sparks Economic Nationalism in India

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has issued a national appeal urging citizens to abandon foreign products in favor of local goods. His public address on Sunday emphasized the push for a self-reliant India amid deteriorating trade relations with the United States.

Modi's appeal comes in reaction to U.S. President Donald Trump's recent imposition of a 50% tariff on Indian imports. The Indian leader has been vocal about the benefits of using 'Swadeshi' or made-in-India products, spurring campaigns against American brands like McDonald's, Pepsi, and Apple, which have substantial followings in India. 'A significant portion of our daily-use products are foreign-made, often unbeknownst to us,' Modi stated, highlighting the need to revert to locally-produced goods ahead of a major consumer tax cut.

In his speech, Modi refrained from naming specific countries but underscored the importance of buying Indian-made products to propel economic growth. He urged retailers to prioritize local goods. Meanwhile, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal is slated to visit Washington for trade discussions aimed at mending bilateral ties.

