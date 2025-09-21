Left Menu

Modi's Call for 'Swadeshi' Sparks Economic Nationalism in India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has intensified calls for Indian citizens to use locally-made products instead of foreign ones. This follows increased tariffs on Indian goods by the U.S., prompting campaigns to boycott American brands. Modi promotes 'Swadeshi' to boost India's economy amid ongoing trade tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-09-2025 17:49 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 17:49 IST
Modi's Call for 'Swadeshi' Sparks Economic Nationalism in India
Narendra Modi

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has issued a national appeal urging citizens to abandon foreign products in favor of local goods. His public address on Sunday emphasized the push for a self-reliant India amid deteriorating trade relations with the United States.

Modi's appeal comes in reaction to U.S. President Donald Trump's recent imposition of a 50% tariff on Indian imports. The Indian leader has been vocal about the benefits of using 'Swadeshi' or made-in-India products, spurring campaigns against American brands like McDonald's, Pepsi, and Apple, which have substantial followings in India. 'A significant portion of our daily-use products are foreign-made, often unbeknownst to us,' Modi stated, highlighting the need to revert to locally-produced goods ahead of a major consumer tax cut.

In his speech, Modi refrained from naming specific countries but underscored the importance of buying Indian-made products to propel economic growth. He urged retailers to prioritize local goods. Meanwhile, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal is slated to visit Washington for trade discussions aimed at mending bilateral ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Former Border Czar Homan Accused of Bribery Amid Justice Department Probe

Former Border Czar Homan Accused of Bribery Amid Justice Department Probe

 Global
2
India beat arch rivals Pakistan by six wickets in Asia Cup Super 4s match in Dubai.

India beat arch rivals Pakistan by six wickets in Asia Cup Super 4s match in...

 Global
3
Germany's SailGP Triumph: A Victory in the Swiss Waters

Germany's SailGP Triumph: A Victory in the Swiss Waters

 Global
4
Tragic Drone Strike in Southern Lebanon: Civilians Fatalities Escalate Tensions

Tragic Drone Strike in Southern Lebanon: Civilians Fatalities Escalate Tensi...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

When Secure Jobs Discourage Homeownership: ECB Study on Labor Shifts and Mortgages

From Displacement to Opportunity: How Digitalization Reshapes Work and Inequality

Public Schools Hit Harder but Long-Term Learning Gains Hold Steady in Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025