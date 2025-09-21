Left Menu

Nepal's Interim Government Forms Probe Panel: A Quest for Justice

Nepal's interim government initiates an investigation into 'Gen Z' protests, appointing a three-member panel to examine the events that led to the fall of the K P Sharma Oli government. The probe aims to scrutinize the death of 72 individuals during widespread demonstrations against alleged corruption and social media restrictions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 21-09-2025 20:35 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 20:35 IST
  • Country:
  • Nepal

The committee, chaired by former Supreme Court judge Gauri Bahadur Karki, includes former police official Bigyan Ran Sharma and legal expert Bishweshwor Prasad Bhandari. The announcement was made by Home Minister Om Prakash Aryal at the Singhdurbar Secretariat.

The committee, chaired by former Supreme Court judge Gauri Bahadur Karki, includes former police official Bigyan Ran Sharma and legal expert Bishweshwor Prasad Bhandari. The announcement was made by Home Minister Om Prakash Aryal at the Singhdurbar Secretariat.

The commission has been tasked with presenting a report within three months. A high-level investigation into protester deaths on September 8 and 9 was a crucial demand by the Gen Z group, who also called for the arrest of Oli and former home minister Ramesh Lekhak.

(With inputs from agencies.)

