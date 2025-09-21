Nepal's Interim Government Forms Probe Panel: A Quest for Justice

Nepal's interim government, headed by Sushila Karki, has established a three-member probe committee to investigate the 'Gen Z' protests, resulting in 72 deaths and the ouster of the K P Sharma Oli government.

The committee, chaired by former Supreme Court judge Gauri Bahadur Karki, includes former police official Bigyan Ran Sharma and legal expert Bishweshwor Prasad Bhandari. The announcement was made by Home Minister Om Prakash Aryal at the Singhdurbar Secretariat.

The commission has been tasked with presenting a report within three months. A high-level investigation into protester deaths on September 8 and 9 was a crucial demand by the Gen Z group, who also called for the arrest of Oli and former home minister Ramesh Lekhak.

