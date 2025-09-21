Left Menu

Remembering Rajendra Dholakia: A Legacy of Leadership in Nuapada

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi paid tribute to late BJD leader Rajendra Dholakia during a memorial meeting in Nuapada. Majhi praised Dholakia's contributions to the region's development. Dholakia, elected to the Assembly four times, was commemorated by several BJD leaders and remembered for his political acumen and impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 21-09-2025 22:21 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 22:21 IST
  • Country:
  • India

On Sunday, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi paid homage to senior BJD leader and former minister Rajendra Dholakia, who recently passed away. During his visit to the Nuapada district, Majhi attended a memorial meeting organized by Dholakia's family.

Several prominent BJD leaders, such as senior vice-president Debi Prasad Mishra and women's wing president Snehangini Chhuria, also paid their respects at the event. Chief Minister Majhi highlighted Dholakia's contributions, noting that despite having political rivals, Dholakia had no lasting enemies. Dubbed a pivotal force, Dholakia was elected to the Assembly four times and was instrumental in the transformation of Nuapada and Odisha.

In addition to paying his respects, Majhi met with the late MLA's family, expressing his condolences. He also addressed concerns from the public during his visit, reaffirming his commitment to the continued development of the Nuapada district despite its distance from the capital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

When Secure Jobs Discourage Homeownership: ECB Study on Labor Shifts and Mortgages

From Displacement to Opportunity: How Digitalization Reshapes Work and Inequality

Public Schools Hit Harder but Long-Term Learning Gains Hold Steady in Pakistan

