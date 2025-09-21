Remembering Rajendra Dholakia: A Legacy of Leadership in Nuapada

On Sunday, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi paid homage to senior BJD leader and former minister Rajendra Dholakia, who recently passed away. During his visit to the Nuapada district, Majhi attended a memorial meeting organized by Dholakia's family.

Several prominent BJD leaders, such as senior vice-president Debi Prasad Mishra and women's wing president Snehangini Chhuria, also paid their respects at the event. Chief Minister Majhi highlighted Dholakia's contributions, noting that despite having political rivals, Dholakia had no lasting enemies. Dubbed a pivotal force, Dholakia was elected to the Assembly four times and was instrumental in the transformation of Nuapada and Odisha.

In addition to paying his respects, Majhi met with the late MLA's family, expressing his condolences. He also addressed concerns from the public during his visit, reaffirming his commitment to the continued development of the Nuapada district despite its distance from the capital.

(With inputs from agencies.)