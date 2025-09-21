Left Menu

Former Border Czar Homan Accused of Bribery Amid Justice Department Probe

Tom Homan, former border czar under President Trump, was involved in a bribery investigation, allegedly accepting $50,000 for securing government contracts. The probe, initiated under President Biden's tenure, found no credible wrongdoing after FBI review. Doubts about its political motives persist.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-09-2025 23:56 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 23:56 IST
Former Border Czar Homan Accused of Bribery Amid Justice Department Probe

Tom Homan, who served as President Donald Trump's border czar, has been at the center of a bribery investigation by the U.S. Justice Department. Allegations surfaced that Homan accepted a $50,000 cash bribe from an undercover FBI agent, promising government contracts in exchange for the money, insider sources revealed.

The investigation, however, was closed by FBI Director Kash Patel over the summer following a thorough review. According to a joint statement from Patel and Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, no credible evidence of criminal conduct was found. They emphasized the need for departmental resources to target genuine threats, not unfounded investigations.

This probe originated during President Joe Biden's administration and was linked to a separate national security investigation that indirectly referenced Homan. Despite Homan's denials, questions about political motivations linger, especially after similar corruption charges were dropped against New York City Mayor Eric Adams.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bombay High Court bench recuses from hearing pleas against Maratha quota.

Bombay High Court bench recuses from hearing pleas against Maratha quota.

 India
2
Congress govt kept on increasing taxes even as everything got expensive, alleges PM Modi at rally in Arunachal.

Congress govt kept on increasing taxes even as everything got expensive, all...

 India
3
Supreme Court Demands Fair Probe on Air India Crash Report

Supreme Court Demands Fair Probe on Air India Crash Report

 India
4
Latest GST reforms will reduce kitchen budget, helping women: PM Modi in Itanagar.

Latest GST reforms will reduce kitchen budget, helping women: PM Modi in Ita...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

When Secure Jobs Discourage Homeownership: ECB Study on Labor Shifts and Mortgages

From Displacement to Opportunity: How Digitalization Reshapes Work and Inequality

Public Schools Hit Harder but Long-Term Learning Gains Hold Steady in Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025