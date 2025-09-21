Former Border Czar Homan Accused of Bribery Amid Justice Department Probe

Tom Homan, who served as President Donald Trump's border czar, has been at the center of a bribery investigation by the U.S. Justice Department. Allegations surfaced that Homan accepted a $50,000 cash bribe from an undercover FBI agent, promising government contracts in exchange for the money, insider sources revealed.

The investigation, however, was closed by FBI Director Kash Patel over the summer following a thorough review. According to a joint statement from Patel and Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, no credible evidence of criminal conduct was found. They emphasized the need for departmental resources to target genuine threats, not unfounded investigations.

This probe originated during President Joe Biden's administration and was linked to a separate national security investigation that indirectly referenced Homan. Despite Homan's denials, questions about political motivations linger, especially after similar corruption charges were dropped against New York City Mayor Eric Adams.

