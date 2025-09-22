Tragic Drone Strike in Lebanon Escalates Tensions

A drone strike by Israel in southern Lebanon has resulted in the tragic deaths of five individuals, including three children, as reported by Lebanon's Health Ministry. This incident, which also left two people wounded, has sparked outrage among Lebanese officials and intensified existing tensions in the region.

Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri confirmed that four of the deceased held US citizenship, and authorities in Lebanon are now calling on the international community to pressure Israel to cease its military actions. The ongoing conflict follows a ceasefire agreement established last November, designed to end hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah, although the terms have been repeatedly violated by Israeli strikes in southern and eastern Lebanon.

Despite the ceasefire, Israeli military activities have targeted alleged Hezbollah militants, citing security threats. In response, Hezbollah refuses to disarm, citing the necessity to defend against Israeli aggression. Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam have urged for global intervention, stressing the importance of protecting Lebanese sovereignty and ensuring peace in the region.

