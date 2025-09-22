Left Menu

TikTok's American Transition: Trump's Key Allies Step In

President Trump announces U.S. investors, including Lachlan Murdoch, Larry Ellison, and Michael Dell, in a deal to keep TikTok operating in the U.S. Trump highlights the influence of American investors on the app, counting 170 million users. However, the intervention sparks concerns about U.S. economic norms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-09-2025 01:26 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 01:26 IST
President Donald Trump has disclosed plans for prominent U.S. investors, including Lachlan Murdoch, Larry Ellison, and Michael Dell, to be part of a deal aimed at maintaining TikTok's operations within the United States.

Under this proposed arrangement, TikTok's American assets would be primarily owned by U.S. investors, with a board characterized by national security and cybersecurity expertise overseeing operations. Notably, investors like the Murdochs would participate through their corporate entities, rather than individually, ensuring significant American influence over the platform's future.

While touted as a move favoring U.S. interests, Trump's unprecedented interventions, including attempting to mandate TikTok's ownership change, have drawn criticism for straying from traditional American capitalism, potentially impacting the nation's competitive edge.

